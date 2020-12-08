AngloGold Ashanti Board Names Maria Ramos Chair Of Board

(RTTNews) - The Board of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AGD.L, AU) said that Independent NonExecutive Director Maria Ramos has been appointed chair of the Board, with immediate effect. She succeeds Sipho Pityana. Currently, Ramos serves as chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee and as a member of the Social, Ethics and Sustainability Committee and Nominations Committee.

Ramos has extensive commercial experience within the banking industry. Most recently, she served for 10 years as CEO of the Absa Group, one of Africa's largest banks, until her retirement in February 2019. Prior to this, she was the Chief Executive of state-owned Transnet, the largest freight transport and logistics service provider in South Africa, for five years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.