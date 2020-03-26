Anglogold Ashanti (AULGF) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (Symbol: AULGF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.11, changing hands as high as $21.53 per share. Anglogold Ashanti Ltd shares are currently trading up about 18.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AULGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AULGF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.07 per share, with $22.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.29.

