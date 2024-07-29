AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed the latest trading day at $27.14, indicating a +0.11% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 7.88% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.51, signifying a 200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.23 billion, reflecting a 6.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $5.08 billion, signifying shifts of +2181.82% and +10.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AngloGold Ashanti. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.17% lower. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.28.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

