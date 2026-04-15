AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed the most recent trading day at $104.47, moving -4.85% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had gained 14.14% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of AngloGold Ashanti will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2026. In that report, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 151.14%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.34 billion, indicating a 73.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.78 per share and a revenue of $12 billion, demonstrating changes of +63.5% and +23.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.25% downward. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.84.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.