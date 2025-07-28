AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $49.51, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had gained 14.31% outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 1, 2025. On that day, AngloGold Ashanti is projected to report earnings of $1.31 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.32 billion, up 67.73% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and a revenue of $8.85 billion, representing changes of +125.79% and +52.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.56% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.79 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, placing it within the top 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

