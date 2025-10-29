AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Moves 2.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $67.29, marking a +2.03% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the gold miner witnessed a loss of 6.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 4.28%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 11, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.34, indicating a 139.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.53 billion, indicating a 69.87% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.59 per share and a revenue of $9.32 billion, demonstrating changes of +152.94% and +60.96%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.18% higher. Currently, AngloGold Ashanti is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.75 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

