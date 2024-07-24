AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw AngloGold Ashanti (AU) ending at $27.67, denoting a -1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 2.32% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.64%.

The gold miner's stock has climbed by 16.14% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.23 billion, indicating a 6.23% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.29 per share and a revenue of $5.08 billion, signifying shifts of +2181.82% and +10.78%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.17% decrease. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.26. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.99 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.