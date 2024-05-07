AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $23.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the gold miner have appreciated by 1.23% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.22 billion, up 18.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.84 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion, which would represent changes of +2681.82% and +19.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 60.45% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, AngloGold Ashanti boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.47, which means AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a discount to the group.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.