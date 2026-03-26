AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $85.73, marking a -4.27% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the gold miner had lost 28.07% lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 13.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of AngloGold Ashanti will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 8, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.19, showcasing a 148.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.32 billion, showing a 72.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.27 per share and a revenue of $11.98 billion, representing changes of +72.63% and +23.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.57% increase. At present, AngloGold Ashanti boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.8.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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