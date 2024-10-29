AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with AngloGold Ashanti (AU) standing at $29.13, reflecting a +1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 7.74% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AngloGold Ashanti will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.50 per share and a revenue of $5.84 billion, demonstrating changes of +2372.73% and +27.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% lower. As of now, AngloGold Ashanti holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.5. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.48.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

