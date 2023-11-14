AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Q3 Gold Production Rises Sequentially

AngloGold Ashanti plc. AU announced a 3% increase in gold production in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of the year. The upside was driven by higher ore tons processed, partly offset by lower overall recovered grades.



Gold production came in at 673,000 ounces in the third quarter of 2023, up from 652,000 ounces in the second quarter of 2023. Strong performances from Iduapriem, Siguiri, Kibali, MSG, Geita and Tropicana were partially offset by lower production performances at Obuasi, AGA Mineração, Cerro Vanguardia and Sunrise Dam.



To reflect the solid gold performance in the quarter and further expectations of improvement, the company reaffirmed its annual production guidance for 2023. It anticipates production to be within 2,450,000-2,610,000 ounces for 2023.

Other Updates

In the quarter, AU closed the previously announced sale of 50% indirect interest in its Gramalote project to B2Gold BTG. The Gramalote Project, located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia has so far been advanced under a joint venture between B2Gold and AngloGold with each holding 50%.



The company also made a significant transition and completed the migration of its primary listing from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange on Sep 25, 2023.



The company has been working on decarbonization projects at Geita and has started work on a renewable energy project at Tropicana.

Price Performance

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti have lost 11.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 1.7%.



