AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Price Target Increased by 16.24% to 116.79

February 24, 2026 — 09:02 pm EST

February 24, 2026 — 09:02 pm EST

The average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) has been revised to $116.79 / share. This is an increase of 16.24% from the prior estimate of $100.47 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $138.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.29% from the latest reported closing price of $124.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU is 0.38%, an increase of 12.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.34% to 238,422K shares. AU / AngloGold Ashanti plc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AU is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 18,794K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,848K shares , representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Ninety One SA holds 15,961K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,917K shares , representing a decrease of 12.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 4.92% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,641K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,288K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,241K shares , representing an increase of 80.27%.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 5,121K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares , representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 22.43% over the last quarter.

