AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) was up +1.05% at $108.55. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.83%.

Coming into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 1.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 8, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.21, reflecting a 151.14% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.34 billion, indicating a 73.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.25 per share and a revenue of $12 billion, demonstrating changes of +72.25% and +23.28%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.25% decrease. AngloGold Ashanti is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.62. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.62.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.