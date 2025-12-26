AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $91.25, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the gold miner had gained 1.12% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post earnings of $1.9 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.03 billion, up 73.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $9.85 billion, which would represent changes of +149.32% and +70.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% lower. AngloGold Ashanti is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.33. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.73 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.