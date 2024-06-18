AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) ended the recent trading session at $22.85, demonstrating a +0.79% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

The the stock of gold miner has fallen by 12.34% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming release.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $5.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2172.73% and +12.72%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.72% lower. AngloGold Ashanti is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.87, so one might conclude that AngloGold Ashanti is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.