AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $69.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Shares of the gold miner have appreciated by 20.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.08%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.21, indicating a 116.07% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.42 billion, indicating a 62.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.31 per share and a revenue of $9.01 billion, indicating changes of +140.27% and +55.59%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 7.06% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AngloGold Ashanti is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AngloGold Ashanti is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.86. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.27.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 71, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.