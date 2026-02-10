AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

AngloGold Ashanti (AU) ended the recent trading session at $108.61, demonstrating a +1.32% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

The stock of gold miner has risen by 10.97% in the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 11.52% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2026. In that report, analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to post earnings of $1.9 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 113.48%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.03 billion, indicating a 73.03% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

AU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $9.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +154.3% and +70.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AngloGold Ashanti should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.08% increase. AngloGold Ashanti presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.08 for its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU)

