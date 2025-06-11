AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, AngloGold Ashanti (AU) closed at $45.87, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%.

Shares of the gold miner have appreciated by 9.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.76%, and the S&P 500's gain of 6.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AngloGold Ashanti in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.16 per share and revenue of $8.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.48% and +53.94%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AngloGold Ashanti. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.49% higher within the past month. AngloGold Ashanti currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AngloGold Ashanti has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.74 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.71 of its industry.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

