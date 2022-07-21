US Markets
AngloAmerican Q2 production falls 9% on lower copper grades

Shanima A Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Global miner Anglo American on Thursday reported a 9% fall in second-quarter output on likely lower grades in copper and lack of water availability in Chile as well as planned maintenance at the Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil.

AngloAmerican said it expects rough diamonds production for 2022 to be at 32-34 million carats amid strong demand, compared with a prior range of 30-33 million carats.

