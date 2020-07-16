Anglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but Q2 hit by COVID19

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L on Thursday stuck to its full-year guidance for metals, including copper and diamonds, as it posted lower second quarter output due to coronavirus lockdowns.

In the three months to end-June output in diamonds, platinum, palladium, iron ore, coal and manganese declined, while copper and nickel rose.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.