Anglo sticks to most of its 2020 output targets but Q2 hit by COVID19

Global miner Anglo American on Thursday stuck to its full-year guidance for metals, including copper and diamonds, as it posted lower second quarter output due to coronavirus lockdowns.

In the three months to end-June output in diamonds, platinum, palladium, iron ore, coal and manganese declined, while copper and nickel rose.

