Anglo maintains output targets despite drop in Q3 output

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc AAL.L on Thursday maintained most of its production targets, as it posted a year-on-year fall in third-quarter output reflecting maintenance at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil and the suspension of its Grosvenor metallurgical coal operations in Australia.

In the three months to September, overall production fell 3% with diamonds, platinum, iron ore and coal down, while copper and manganese production rose.

Anglo said it was currently operating at about 95% of its normal capacity and maintained its full year guidance for all products apart from copper, platinum group metals (PGM) and thermal coal.

"Continued strong performance at the Collahuasi copper operation in Chile helped mitigate our overall year-on-year production decrease to 3% compared to Q3 2019," said Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani.

Copper production rose 4% year on year to 165,700 tonnes, driven by a 17% increase in output at its Collahuasi mine in Chile.

The suspension of operations at its Grosvenor metallurgical coal mine in Australia following a gas explosion continues to hit output with group export metallurgical coal output down 26% year on year to 4.8 million tonnes.

Rough diamond production also fell 4% during the quarter to 7.2 million carats as COVID-19 dented diamond demand.

However, Anglo said sales of rough diamonds showed signs of improvement as pandemic restrictions eased in cutting and polishing centres and consumer markets ahead of the holiday season.

Anglo said iron ore production fell 18% to 5.0 million tonnes at Minas-Rio in Brazil after a one month stoppage to carry out an internal scan of the pipeline.

PGM output dipped with platinum production down 2% year on year at 516,500 ounces and palladium production flat at 352,200 ounces driven by lower production at its Amandelbult mine in South Africa.

