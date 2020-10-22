AAL

Anglo maintains output targets despite drop in Q3 output

Anglo American Plc on Thursday maintained most of its production targets, as it posted a year-on-year fall in third-quarter output reflecting maintenance at its Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil and the suspension of its Grosvenor metallurgical coal operations in Australia.

In the three months to September, overall production fell 3% with diamonds, platinum, iron ore and coal down, while copper and manganese production rose.

