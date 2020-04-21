Anglo Asian's Azerbaijan gold output declines 8% yr/yr in Q1

TBILISI, April 21 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's leading gold mining company, Anglo Asian Mining Plc AAZ.L, kept its 2020 guidance on Tuesday as it reported an 8%decline in gold output to 15,874 ounces in the first quarter versus the year-ago period.

Anglo Asian produces gold at Gedabek and other Azeri mines in a joint venture with the state in which the London-listed company holds a 51% stake.

The company said total production of gold-equivalent ounces (GEO), which includes other metals, declined to 18,216 GEO in January-March from 20,287 in the same period last year.

Copper output rose to 559 tonnes from 513 tonnes, while silver output declined to 34,645 ounces from 51,295 ounces.

The company's gold bullion sales in the first quarter totalled 11,236 ounces at an average price of $1,577 per ounce in comparison with 13,191 ounces sold in January-March 2019 at $1,306 per ounce.

"Current 2020 production guidance of 75,000 GEOs to 80,000 GEOs and revenue guidance of over $100 million at current metal prices remains unchanged," the company said in a statement.

Anglo Asian began production at Gedabek, the bigger of two mines it operates, in July 2009. The second mining project is Gosha, which is 50 km (30 miles) northwest of Gedabek and contains at least nine mineralised zones.

The company started a significant exploration programme at the end of 2016 after making a new gold discovery at Ugur, 3 kms (2 miles) from its Gedabek processing facilities.

It produced 70,098 ounces of gold in 2019, down from 72,798 ounces in 2018.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

