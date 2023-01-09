Markets

Anglo Asian Mining Says Made Third Investment In Libero Copper & Gold

January 09, 2023 — 02:44 am EST

(RTTNews) - Anglo Asian Mining plc said that it has made a third investment in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation to acquire 2.6 million new shares at 15 canadine cents per share for a total consideration of C$390,000 or US$289,000.

The investment, which maintains the Company's 19.8 percent shareholding, forms part of Libero's recently launched private placement with gross proceeds of about C$2.0 million or US$1.5 million to be used for exploration at the Mocoa and Esperanza copper porphyry projects in Colombia and Argentina respectively.

