Markets

Anglo Asian Mining Responds To ACG Metals Decision On Not To Proceed

December 11, 2025 — 12:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Anglo Asian Mining Plc (AAZ.L) on Thursday has noted the announcement from ACG Metals Limited today, which confirmed they won't be making an offer for the Company.

This follows their initial notice on November 26, 2025. ACG explained that their choice was based on a review of Anglo Asian's assets and their own criteria for capital allocation.

Legally, ACG can't make another approach unless certain conditions come up. These include getting consent from the Board, a bid from a third party, a reverse takeover, or a significant change in circumstances as determined by the Takeover Panel.

AAZ.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 227.90, down GBP 2.10 or 0.91 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.