Anglo Asian Mining Responds To ACG Metals Decision On Not To Proceed

(RTTNews) - Anglo Asian Mining Plc (AAZ.L) on Thursday has noted the announcement from ACG Metals Limited today, which confirmed they won't be making an offer for the Company.

This follows their initial notice on November 26, 2025. ACG explained that their choice was based on a review of Anglo Asian's assets and their own criteria for capital allocation.

Legally, ACG can't make another approach unless certain conditions come up. These include getting consent from the Board, a bid from a third party, a reverse takeover, or a significant change in circumstances as determined by the Takeover Panel.

AAZ.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 227.90, down GBP 2.10 or 0.91 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

