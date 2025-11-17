Anglo Asian Mining (AGXKF) Price Target Decreased by 12.68% to 3.94

The average one-year price target for Anglo Asian Mining (OTCPK:AGXKF) has been revised to $3.94 / share. This is a decrease of 12.68% from the prior estimate of $4.51 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.90 to a high of $4.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 418.09% from the latest reported closing price of $0.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anglo Asian Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGXKF is 0.01%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 583K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 508K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 470K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGXKF by 15.52% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 5.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGXKF by 17.62% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

