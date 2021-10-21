AAL

Anglo American's Q3 production inches 2% higher

Contributor
Clara Denina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday its overall production rose by 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell by 6%.

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Thursday its overall production rose by 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell by 6%.

In the three months to September, rough diamond production rose by 28% from a year earlier as consumer demand recovered in major markets including the United States and China.

Iron ore production rose by 15% on increased output from Brazil's Minas-Rio and South Africa's Kumba mine.

Planned maintenance work at its Collahuasi mine affected copper production in Chile in the third quarter. Year-to-date copper production is up 1%, Anglo said in a release.

(Reporting by Clara Denina; editing by Jason Neely)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters