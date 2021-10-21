Anglo American's Q3 production inches 2% higher

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L said on Thursday its overall production rose by 2% in the third quarter, driven by diamonds and iron ore, while copper output fell by 6%.

In the three months to September, rough diamond production rose by 28% from a year earlier as consumer demand recovered in major markets including the United States and China.

Iron ore production rose by 15% on increased output from Brazil's Minas-Rio and South Africa's Kumba mine.

Planned maintenance work at its Collahuasi mine affected copper production in Chile in the third quarter. Year-to-date copper production is up 1%, Anglo said in a release.

