Anglo American's fourth-quarter output rises on Brazil mine strength

Anglo American on Thursday reported a 4% increase in fourth-quarter production, driven by a ramp-up at its Brazilian Minas-Rio mine, while water shortages at its Los Bronces mine in Chile weighed on the global miner's copper output.
