Anglo American's first-quarter copper output rises

April 25, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Written by Muhammed Husain for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L said on Tuesday its first-quarter production rose 9%, helped by the strong output from its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru and improvement in its steelmaking coal longwall operations.

The London-listed miner said it produced 178,000 tonnes of copper in the quarter that ended March 31, 28% higher than a year ago, and reported a 59% jump in steelmaking coal output to 3.5 million tonnes.

