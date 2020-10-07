Commodities
AAL

Anglo American wants to explore base metals in South Africa

Contributors
Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Helen Reid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Anglo American wants to explore for base metals in South Africa, but the country needs regulatory changes to make it more competitive with other mining jurisdictions, CEO Mark Cutifani said on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Anglo American AAL.L wants to explore for base metals in South Africa, but the country needs regulatory changes to make it more competitive with other mining jurisdictions, CEO Mark Cutifani said on Wednesday.

Policy uncertainty, insecurity of tenure and unreliable electricity supplies have stifled investment in Africa's most industrialised economy, where the mining industry contributes around 9% to GDP.

"We will explore base metals across South Africa... We are already in Zambia and other places, we want to do more in South Africa so we are looking for adjustments in legislation there," said Cutifani during the 2020 Joburg Mining Indaba conference.

He did not give details.

South Africa is traditionally Anglo American's core territory, but the diversified miner has offset some of the risk of investing in the country, notably with operations in South America.

Anglo American said its interest in base metals, which include copper, nickel, lead, and zinc, was part of its global discovery strategy in greenfield and brownfield projects.

Cutifani also said he would like its South African platinum group metals (PGM) business to increase production of nickel, which can be used in battery production.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Helen Reid; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Tanisha.Heiberg@thomsonreuters.com; +27117753034; Reuters Messaging: tanisha.heiberg.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the Strategy Looks Like for the Global Precious Metals Industry Through 2022

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the Responsible Sourcing Report and what the strategy looks like for the global precious industry through 2022.

    Sep 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular