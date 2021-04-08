World Markets
Anglo American to spin off South African thermal coal and list on JSE

Tanisha Heiberg Reuters
Anglo American plc said it would spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa and relist them on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under Thungela Resources Limited, as it looks to transition away from the fossil fuel.

The miner said the transaction would be subject to shareholder approval in May.

