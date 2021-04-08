Anglo American to spin off South African thermal coal and list on JSE

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - Anglo American plc AAL.L said it would spin off its thermal coal assets in South Africa and relist them on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under Thungela Resources Limited, as it looks to transition away from the fossil fuel.

The miner said the transaction would be subject to shareholder approval in May.

(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg, Editing by Helen Reid)

