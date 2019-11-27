Oil

Anglo American to sell 12% stake in Australia mine for about $141 million

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Miner Anglo American Plc said on Wednesday it plans to sell a minority stake of 12% in its Grosvenor coking coal mine in Australia for about $141 million to a consortium of Japanese companies.

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Wednesday it plans to sell a minority stake of 12% in its Grosvenor coking coal mine in Australia for about $141 million to a consortium of Japanese companies.

The consortium — which includes Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T, Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, Nippon Steel Trading Corp 9810.T, Shinsho Corp 8075.T, JFE Mineral Co Ltd — also owns a 12% stake in Anglo's Moranbah North mine that provides the coal processing infrastructure for Grosvenor.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular