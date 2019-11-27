Anglo American to sell 12% stake in Australia mine for about $141 million

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Wednesday it plans to sell a minority stake of 12% in its Grosvenor coking coal mine in Australia for about $141 million to a consortium of Japanese companies.

The consortium — which includes Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T, Mitsui & Co Ltd 8031.T, Nippon Steel Trading Corp 9810.T, Shinsho Corp 8075.T, JFE Mineral Co Ltd — also owns a 12% stake in Anglo's Moranbah North mine that provides the coal processing infrastructure for Grosvenor.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

