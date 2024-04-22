News & Insights

Anglo American To Oppose Any Appeal Relating To Kabwe Claim - Quick Facts

April 22, 2024 — 04:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said the High Court of South Africa has granted the claimants the right to appeal against the prior High Court judgment that dismissed the application for certification of a class action brought against Anglo American South Africa, by law firms, on behalf of certain Zambian claimants in respect of the effects of lead pollution in the town of Kabwe, Zambia. Anglo American stated that it will oppose any appeal that may follow.

Anglo American said the decision by the High Court does not undermine the High Court decision that dismissed the application in December 2023.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
