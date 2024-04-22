Anglo American To Oppose Any Appeal Relating To Kabwe Claim - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said the High Court of South Africa has granted the claimants the right to appeal against the prior High Court judgment that dismissed the application for certification of a class action brought against Anglo American South Africa, by law firms, on behalf of certain Zambian claimants in respect of the effects of lead pollution in the town of Kabwe, Zambia. Anglo American stated that it will oppose any appeal that may follow.

Anglo American said the decision by the High Court does not undermine the High Court decision that dismissed the application in December 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.