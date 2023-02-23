Anglo American to incur $1.7 bln charge on Woodsmith project extension

Adds detail, background

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Thursday it would incur an impairment of $1.7 billion due to the extension of the development schedule and budget of its Woodsmith project as it seeks to accommodate higher production volumes and improve mining efficiency.

The group said it expects the first product from the Woodsmith project in north-east England, which has the world's largest known deposit of polyhalite, entering the market in 2027, with an annual capital investment of around $1 billion.

Anglo American reported a 30% fall in underlying core profit for 2022 to $14.5 billion due to higher costs, lower product prices and as extreme weather hit production.

It declared a full-year dividend of $1.98 per share, down from $4.99 per share in 2021.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

