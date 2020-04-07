AAL

Anglo American to hold AGM with 2 members due to coronavirus restrictions

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

April 7 (Reuters) - London-listed miner Anglo American Plc AAL.L said on Tuesday it would convene its annual general meeting with the minimum quorum of two shareholders in the wake of government restrictions due to the COVID-19.

The company said shareholders can cast their votes on business to be taken up in the May 5 meeting through a proxy form that can be filed electronically.

