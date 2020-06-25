Anglo American to buy wind power energy from Brazil's Casa dos Ventos

US Markets
Global miner Anglo American has reached an agreement to buy 95 megawatts of wind power from Brazil's Casa dos Ventos for 20 years, starting in 2022, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

Casa dos Ventos said its wind plant in the northeastern state of Rio Grande do Norte will provide Anglo American with roughly 30% of its energy consumption in Brazil.

The contract value has not been disclosed, but Casa dos Ventos said the agreement may lead Anglo American to buy a stake in its plants in the future.

