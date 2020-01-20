Anglo American to buy fertilizer maker Sirius Minerals

Anglo American on Monday agreed to buy Sirius Minerals for 404.9 million pounds ($526.2 million) in cash, marking the global miner's return to fertilizer and throwing a lifeline to the struggling Sirius.
