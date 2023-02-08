US Markets
Anglo American to buy 9.9% stake in Canada Nickel

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

February 08, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc AAL.L will buy a 9.9% stake in Canada Nickel Co Inc CNC.V, the owner of the Crawford nickel project in Ontario, in its bid to expand production of the niche metal, the London-listed miner said on Wednesday.

Anglo American, which did not provide financial details of the deal, said it would provide technology expertise to the Crawford project and have the exclusive right to buy up to 10% of recoveries of nickel concentrate, iron and chromium contained in the magnetite concentrates and any corresponding carbon credits from the project.

