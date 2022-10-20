Anglo American, Thyssenkrupp Steel To Develop Pathways For Decarbonisation Of Steelmaking

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe AG to collaborate on developing new pathways for the decarbonisation of steelmaking. The collaboration will focus on joint research to accelerate the development of high-quality feedstock for lower carbon steel production, using both conventional blast furnace and direct reduction iron steelmaking.

Peter Whitcutt, CEO of Anglo American's Marketing business, said: "We are combining the premium physical and chemical qualities of our minerals with Thyssenkrupp Steel's innovative technology to drive more sustainable operations, all the while responding to society's growing expectations for climate-responsible production practices."

