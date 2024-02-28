News & Insights

Anglo American takes delivery of final LNG dual-fuelled ship

Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

February 28, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

SINGAPORE, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC AAL.L has taken delivery of its tenth and final dual-fuelled bulk carrier powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the company said on Wednesday.

The capesize-plus LNG dual-fuelled bulk carriers have been built and delivered over the last three years.

The Ubuntu Liberty will carry iron ore on its first voyage from China to Saldanha Bay, South Africa.

Anglo American is charterer of the world's largest LNG dual-fuelled capesize-plus fleet, which helps to minimise the company's environmental footprint, said Matt Walker, CEO of Anglo American's marketing business.

The LNG dual-fuelled fleet can cut emissions by an estimated 35% compared to ships fuelled by conventional marine fuel, Anglo American said.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2040, it added.

