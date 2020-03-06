Anglo American Stock Plunges as Platinum Arm Shuts Down Plant After Explosion

Mining giant Anglo American’s stock plunged on Friday after an earlier explosion at a facility of its platinum unit forced it to slash production guidance.

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said it has temporarily shut down its converter plant at Waterval smelter in Rustenburg, South Africa following an explosion earlier this year.

Shares in the London-listed multinational miner sank 8% on Friday afternoon, while the Johannesburg-listed Amplats stock fell 15%. Amplats accounts for about 23% of mother company Anglo-American’s revenue.

Amplats cut its 2020 full-year platinum production guidance to 1.5 million-to-1.7 million ounces, from a previous forecast of 2 million-to-2.2 million ounces. The company’s platinum group metals production outlook, which also includes Palladium and Rhodium, was cut to 3.3 million-to-3.8 million ounces from a range of 4.2 million-to-4.7 million ounces.

Amplats said that following the explosion at its phase A converter plant, the replacement phase B unit has also been shut after water was found in the furnace.

“This poses a high risk of explosion and the company has determined it has no other option but to temporarily shut down the phase B unit, to ensure the safety of all employees, and avoid a catastrophic event,” it said in a statement.

Nobody was injured in the explosion at its phase A converter plant and repair work will be completed in the second quarter of 2021, the company said. The phase B plant is expected to be repaired in 80 days.

With the entire plant closed, Amplats said it has declared force majeure - a clause in contract to remove liability for natural and unavoidable catastrophes - to customers and suppliers.

Looking ahead. Miners have already come under pressure over the coronavirus outbreak. The plant shutdown also comes at a time when palladium and rhodium prices sit near all-time highs, and the production issues will mean Amplats ends up missing out. Anglo American shares have now fallen 23% in 2020 and the issues at Amplats’ Waterval smelter may stick around for even longer than the coronavirus.

