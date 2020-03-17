Anglo American slows Peru copper project construction due to national quarantine

March 17 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L on Tuesday said it is slowing down the construction work of the Quellaveco copper project in Peru, following a 15-day national quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Quellaveco project is expected to start production in 2022, with an expected capital cost of $5 billion to 5.3 billion, Anglo said.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

