Anglo American slows Peru copper project construction due to national quarantine

Shanima A Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Global miner Anglo American on Tuesday said it is slowing down the construction work of the Quellaveco copper project in Peru, following a 15-day national quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Quellaveco project is expected to start production in 2022, with an expected capital cost of $5 billion to 5.3 billion, Anglo said.

