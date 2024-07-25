News & Insights

Markets

Anglo American Slips To H1 Loss, EBITDA Margin Rises; Cuts Dividend

July 25, 2024 — 02:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - British mining company Anglo American Plc. (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Thursday that its first-half loss attributable to equity shareholders was $672 million, compared to last year's profit of $1.26 billion.

Basic loss per share was $0.55, compared to profit of $1.04 a year ago.

Basic underlying earnings per share dropped 23 percent to $1.06 from $1.38 last year.

Underlying EBITDA was $4.98 billion, down 3 percent from last year's $5.11 billion. EBITDA margin, however, improved to 33 percent from 31 percent last year.

Revenue declined 8 percent to $14.46 billion from last year's $15.67 billion.

Further, the company said its Board has approved an interim dividend of $0.42 per share, down 24 percent from last year's $0.55 per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.