Anglo American slashes dividend after earnings dive

Global miner Anglo American slashed payouts to shareholders after first-half earnings fell 28% due to lower production and higher costs.

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American AAL.L slashed payouts to shareholders after first-half earnings fell 28% due to lower production and higher costs.

Anglo joins rival miners Rio Tinto RIO.LRIO.AX and Freeport-McMoRan FCX.N in reporting a profit slump, partly blaming a tight labour market, supply chain snags and inflationary pressures.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $8.7 billion for the six months to the end of June, down from $12.1 billion for the same period last year, but beating an average forecast of $8.56 billion from 10 analysts compiled by research firm Vuma.

Anglo declared an interim dividend of $1.24 per share, down 27% from last year's $1.71 per share interim payout. Over 2021 as a whole, Anglo declared a record $6.2 billion in payouts, including a $1 billion share buyback in August.

Capital expenditure increased 13% from the same period last year, to $2.6 billion, which Anglo put down to spending normalising after deferrals due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Helen Reid; editing by Jason Neely and Carmel Crimmins)

