News & Insights

Markets

Anglo American Sign MoU With Mitsubishi Materials To Collaborate On Responsible Copper Value Chain

October 11, 2023 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Anglo American (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said it signed a memorandum of understanding with Mitsubishi Materials Corporation to collaborate on the creation of a copper product offering that responds to growing demand for metals with demonstrably strong provenance credentials.

The company noted that the collaboration will focus on driving traceability across copper's fragmented value chain, with the aim of identifying and measuring sustainability indicators that industry stakeholders and end customers deem most relevant and valuable.

By using technology-driven traceability solutions, the two companies will work together to provide such stakeholders with secure access to relevant product provenance information.

The companies will also explore decarbonization opportunities to reduce the overall carbon footprint of the metal provided to customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.