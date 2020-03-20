World Markets

Anglo American says to cut staff at operations such as in Chile

Contributor
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

Anglo American said on Friday it would cut the number of workers at its operations in countries such as Chile to contain the spread of coronavirus but added there would be no material disruption on production.

The global miner, which produces copper in Chile, said its supply chains were functioning well at the moment as a result of engagement with suppliers.

Anglo said on Thursday it would reduce operations at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile and said production losses would be minimal.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; editing by Jason Neely)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 207 542 5937;))

