Anglo American says cuts capex on coronavirus as it posts lower Q1 production

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday slashed its capital expenditure guidance for the year by about $1 billion and warned of delays some projects due to coronavirus.

The London-listed miner said overall production in its first quarter fell by 4% mainly due to lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com; +44 77 43 366 127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.