Anglo American says cuts capex on coronavirus as it posts lower Q1 production

Credit: REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Global miner Anglo American said on Thursday slashed its capital expenditure guidance for the year by about $1 billion and warned of delays some projects due to coronavirus.

The London-listed miner said overall production in its first quarter fell by 4% mainly due to lockdown measures.

