Anglo American Reports Total Voting Shares Update

Anglo American PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, its total issued share capital consists of 1,337,577,913 ordinary shares, all of which carry voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations under the FCA’s rules to ascertain changes in their shareholdings. Notably, a significant portion of shares, held by independent companies from a previous buyback program, are non-voting.

