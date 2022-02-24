Anglo American reports record profits for 2021, boosts dividend

AAL

Global miner Anglo American posted record full-year earnings on Thursday, helped by bumper commodity prices, and boosted shareholder payouts for the year to $6.2 billion.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to $20.6 billion in 2021, up from $9.8 billion the previous year and broadly in line with an average forecast of $20.5 billion from 14 analysts compiled by Vuma.

Anglo declared a final dividend of $2.1 billion, and a special dividend of 0.5 cents per share.

