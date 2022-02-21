Anglo American Reports FY21 Underlying EBITDA Contribution From Platinum Unit Of $7.1 Bln
(RTTNews) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) reported Monday that Anglo American Platinum Limited's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2021 was R108 billion, equivalent to around $7.5 billion.
The unit's contribution to Anglo American underlying EBITDA was $7.1 billion.
Anglo American will report results for the year 2021 on February 24.
